Whale bones surface at the Blaine clubhouse

Front Page News, News
August 2, 2017
Kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Whatcom County Blaine clubhouse got an up-close look at gray whale bones on July 24. Local marine biologist Kathy Green stopped by for the special visit. Photo by Kelsey Clarke.

