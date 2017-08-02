Whale bones surface at the Blaine clubhouse

July 26, 3:02 p.m.: A daughter called to report she and her mother got into a verbal argument. Police responded and spoke with the involved parties. After determining that nothing criminal had occurred, police warned the family that further uncontrolled outbursts may result in arrest for disorderly conduct.
July 26, 5:09 p.m.: A person at the skate park found someone else’s personal property. An officer took the property into safekeeping until the owner can be identified. The person who turned the property in frequents the park and knows who the property belongs to and will tell them next time they see them there.
July 27, 9:34 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to Turnstone Lane for an alarm activation. Officer arrived and found an unlocked front door. After clearing the residence and finding no one inside, the officer moved packages from the front step inside, locked the front door and exited through the garage. A false alarm notification will be mailed to the owners.
July 26, noon: A person requested a welfare check on his children, who are residing with their mother. A no contact order currently exists prohibiting the father from contact with the mother and the children and multiple extenuating circumstances exist. The father was advised, through a non-profit volunteer who was trying to be of assistance, that the children were with their mother and were safe.
July 26, 10:30 p.m.: An officer located three teenagers in a park after dark who had a strong odor coming from them. The trio admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day. The officer contacted the parents of each juvenile and had them come pick up their sons. Parents were thankful the police called them, and said they would be disciplining their sons.
July 28, 1:51 a.m.: Blaine police conducted traffic control at the intersection of SR 543 and H Street by shutting down all northbound traffic to allow passage for a truck hauling an oversized load. The big rig was so large it needed to drive southbound in the northbound lane to cross from Canada and into the U.S. After the truck successfully made it through this section, the officer opened the intersection back up and cleared.
July 28, 8:04 a.m.: A woman called to report that a dog had been barking in her neighborhood since 6 a.m. An officer checked the area and did locate a dog outside that was continuously barking. The officer was unable to make contact with the homeowner. Follow-up will be attempted, and the Whatcom Humane Society will also be advised in case the problem becomes habitual.
July 29, 2:40 p.m.: A resident reported a man was passed out on his front yard, and he wanted him removed. An officer roused the transient, asked him to move on, and advised him he was not welcome to return. The man complied and headed to a bus stop, because he wanted to get back to Bellingham since the Canadians would not let him into their country.
July 29, 7:50 p.m.: A business called to report a transient male had come into the establishment and had been bothering customers. The caller stated the man had left about 10 minutes prior, but they would like him trespassed if located. An officer searched the area but had negative results.
July 29, 6:10 p.m.: A person reported there was a gold Cadillac parked at a gas station and he noticed the ignition had been pulled out. An officer arrived in the area and searched for the vehicle, but could not find it. The cashiers at the gas station said they had not seen the suspicious vehicle.
July 29, 6:25 p.m.: U.S. Customs at the Peace Arch port of entry reported that while interviewing a person who was applying for entry into the U.S. they discovered the traveler’s driving privileges in the states had been suspended by the Washington Department of Licensing. Blaine Police were called, and an officer responded and confirmed the suspension. The motorist was arrested for driving while license suspended and released with a criminal citation and mandatory court date.
July 29, 9 p.m.: A person called to report that a male subject had accosted her at her home, demanding that she drive his car to Canada for him. The person refused and contacted police. She noticed that the man tried the same thing at several other homes in the neighborhood. Officers contacted the man. He had been arrested for driving with license suspended earlier in the day at the Peace Arch port of entry and was looking for someone to take his car back into Canada. Officers told the man to stop bothering people in their homes and to return to the Port of Entry until he had arranged a ride back into Canada. The man complied, and officers cleared the area without incident.
July 30, 3:19 p.m.: A woman called police after her dog got into a scuffle with another person’s dog. Neither dog was injured, but the complainant became alarmed when the man followed her. She went to a nearby business and called police. An officer investigated and determined the case warranted forwarding to the Whatcom Humane Society for a dangerous dog declaration and/or infraction for allowing a dog off leash.
July 30, 4:18 p.m.: A parent called police after she was unable to locate her 8-year-old son. Police checked the area for the boy before arriving at the home. Upon arrival a parent advised police that the missing juvenile had been found. The officer spoke with the 8-year-old and warned him about leaving without telling his parents. The boy seemed to grasp the seriousness of his poor choice, and the officer cleared.
July 30, 4:40 p.m.: An officer assisted a woman who fell on the rocks near the playground on Marine Drive. Aid crew personnel, along with the officer, assisted the woman in standing and getting to a nearby vehicle.
July 30, 6:29 p.m.: Officers were contacted regarding excessive sounds of children yelling and screaming coming from a nearby house. Officers responded to the area but did not hear anything that would be considered more than normal living noises. The officers explained their findings to the complainant and advised them to call if the neighbors’ noise continued late into the evening, beyond what is permitted by the noise ordinance.
July 30, 9:15 p.m.: Officers took a report of a stolen vehicle. A green 1998 Honda Accord was stolen from a family’s front yard. No neighbors saw any unusual persons in the area prior to the theft. At this time there are no suspects or witnesses. The vehicle was entered into NCIC and surrounding agencies notified to be on the lookout.
July 31, 12 a.m.: An officer took a report of a stolen grill in the 1000 Block of Garfield. The theft is under investigation.
July 31, 10 a.m.: A Blaine resident contacted the police to request extra patrols to a rental
property of his. There have been thefts of car parts from the property. The resident is only requesting extra patrol at this time.
July 31, 11:49 a.m.: An officer was alerted to a disabled vehicle blocking the left turn lane onto Allan Street from H Street. Contact was made with the vehicle’s owner, who advised the vehicle had broken down. The resident was waiting for her husband to arrive home shortly to get the vehicle removed.
July 31, 1:42 p.m.: An employee from the Pacific Building Center called to report finding a framed and matted photograph inside their dumpster. The artwork was retrieved, and details were sent to WCSO for review of stolen property from recent burglaries.
July 31, 3:11 p.m.: The Blaine Community Senior Center was deprived of $41 dollars when a partially protruding envelope was taken from the deposit box. No suspects have been identified.
July 31, 3:39 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to U.S. Customs and Border Protection - Peace Arch for a suspended driver. The officer arrived and verified the Fife, Washington, resident was suspended for multiple failure to appears on unpaid tickets. The man was cited and released.
August 1, 11:12 a.m.: A Blaine business owner reported a Ford dump truck stolen from his business in the city limits of Blaine. An officer spoke with the business owner and it appears for now that the incident is civil in nature pending additional information.
August 1, 9:30 a.m.: A citizen turned in a child’s bicycle that appears to have been abandoned. The bike will be stored for safekeeping for a period of time pending claim by its owner.
