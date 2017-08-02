Health screening slated for August 11

Individuals age 21 and above can learn about their risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes and osteoporosis and check their cholesterol levels, kidney function, thyroid function and vascular strength at a health screening on Friday, August 11.

The screening is performed by Life Line Screening, a prevention and wellness company, and will be held at the American Legion Peace Arch Post 86, located at 4580 Legion Drive. Screenings are organized into packages, which start at $149.

“Our goal is to make people aware of their risk factors and provide them with a look inside their body at a time when they are at risk but not yet sick,” said Joelle Reizes, Life Line Screening communications director. “This allows the person and his or her doctor to analyze the situation and decide the best course for that person.”

Pre-registration is required to participate. Call 877/237-1287 or visit lifelinescreening.com to register. The event offers free parking and wheelchair access.