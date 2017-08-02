Harry Robinson, Alicia Rule clinch spots on the Nov. 7 ballot

The primary election results are in and Blaine City Council candidates Harry Robinson and Alicia Rule are moving on to the November 7 general election.

With an estimated 26,887 Whatcom County primary election ballots counted and about 600 to go, the Whatcom County Auditor’s Office is reporting that Alicia Rule has a narrow lead with 45.1 percent of the vote, incumbent councilmember and Blaine’s mayor Harry Robinson is in second with 43.2 percent and Barrie Hull is last with 11.8 percent of the vote.

Four positions in ward one, two, three and an at-large seat on the Blaine City Council are up for election this year, but only the at-large position was featured on the primary ballot since more than two individuals filed to run.

Blaine’s non-partisan city council is made up of seven members who serve four-year terms. The city is made up of three wards and each is represented by two councilmembers; the seventh member serves at-large.

The top two candidates to finish in the primary will appear on the November 7 general election ballot. The Whatcom County Auditor’s Office will certify the results on August 15.