Drayton Harbor Days kicks off this weekend, August 5-6

A fun run, raft race, pirate-themed games, activities and more await guests at the Drayton Harbor Days maritime festival, which runs Saturday through Sunday, August 5–6.

Starting Saturday, runners can take part in the 17th annual Run to the Border, a 5K that begins at 9 a.m. at Blaine Harbor. Kids under the age of 10 are invited to join the one-mile Kids Marina Fun Run at 8:30 a.m.

From 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, the Blaine Senior Center will serve breakfast. Afterwards, the public is invited to swing by vendor booths along the waterfront from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Blaine-Birch Bay Park and Recreation District #2 is holding a number of pirate-themed activities at Marine Park from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., including a costume contest and performance from the Shady Isle Pirates. The 15th annual Prestigious George Raft Race will follow at 1 p.m.

At 9 p.m., Paso Del Norte will sponsor a showing of children’s movie Moana at Marine Park.

On Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Blaine Boating Center, pets of all types and sizes can dress up in costumes or display their best tricks for prizes.

Between noon and 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, the historic Plover ferry will be out on the water offering tours on the hour. The tall ship Lady Washington will also be in the harbor to offer a variety of sailing excursions and tours from August 3–6.

To learn more about Drayton Harbor Days, visit blainechamber.com or call 360/332-4544.