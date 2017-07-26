Habitat for Humanity nears completion on Leeside build

After four years of waiting for permits and eight months of construction, Julio Ortiz, his wife Juana Mendoza and their five kids are just days away from stepping into a home of their own

on Leeside Drive in Birch Bay.

According to Habitat for Humanity in Whatcom County communication and engagement manager Sarah Bond-Yancey, only a few minor exterior touches remain before the family can move in at the end of the month.

With that in mind, staff with the organization are inviting volunteers, supporters and friends of the family to stop by and celebrate during a dedication ceremony at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 30 at 7535 Leeside Drive in Birch Bay.

Before crews began work on the home in October, Ortiz and his family completed 500 hours of “sweat equity” work at Habitat for Humanity in Whatcom County. The family put down $500 on the home, which Habitat for Humanity purchased at its valued cost. The organization finances the home at a 0 percent interest rate.

Eligible applicants undergo extensive vetting and are ultimately chosen anonymously by the Habitat for Humanity in Whatcom County board of directors.

To learn more about Habitat for Humanity in Whatcom County, visit hfhwhatcom.org.