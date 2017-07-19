Whatcom Water Week contest open through Sept. 1

By Alyssa Evans

Water plays an essential role in Whatcom County, from Blaine to Bellingham Bay and everywhere in between. To celebrate its role, citizens are invited to participate in a photo contest showcasing their connection to water.

As part of Whatcom Water Week 2017, which will take place from September 16 to 23, the Whatcom Watersheds Information Network is hosting a photo contest open to photographers of all ages. The contest’s theme is “Water – It’s Everybody’s Business.” Submissions will be accepted through September 1.

Participants are encouraged to submit photos that showcase the role water plays in their life and Whatcom County’s culture. Photos can be submitted for the following categories: “favorite water spot,” “water business,” “water fun,” “water history,” “water wildlife” and “fan favorite.” Local prizes will be awarded for each category.

To participate, photos must be submitted on the network’s Facebook page and by email to wwinphotocontest@gmail.com. Voting will occur on the network’s Facebook page September 2-21 for the “fan favorite” category. The other categories will be voted on by a panel of judges. Winners will be notified by email after September 22.

Winning photos will be featured in the 2018 Whatcom Water Week calendar and online.

More information about the contest is available at whatcomwaterweeks.org.