July 14, 10:02 a.m.: A woman called to report her vehicle had been prowled several days ago. The woman had her car for sale in the 2700 block of Bell Road. Today she noticed the vehicle had moved. She found someone had gained access to the vehicle and stolen the car radio and several small items. It is believed the suspects attempted to steal the car, but fortunately the owner had made the car temporarily inoperable.
July 14, 11:40 p.m.: Blaine police responded to the Peace Arch port of entry for a report of a non-injury, non-blocking collision. An officer arrived and investigated the incident. One driver claimed the driver behind him had rear-ended his vehicle, causing damage to his rear bumper. The other driver denied bumping into his vehicle. The officer determined the collision was non-reportable per WSP guidelines. The officer ensured that all parties had exchanged information and provided each party with a case number.
July 14, 8:05 p.m.: An officer responded to a business for a report of a dog being locked in a vehicle. An officer arrived and found the vehicle was parked in the shade with the windows down, and the dog had access to water and did not appear to be in distress. The vehicle owner was found and contacted and made aware of the complaint. The owner stated that he only brings the dog to work if he is working nights and plays with the dog twice per shift for 30 minutes. The officer cleared without any further action.
July 14, 10:30 p.m.: Officers assisted the U.S. Coast Guard in regards to a report of a boat running aground somewhere near Semiahmoo Spit. An officer searched the area and spoke with multiple people. There were no signs of a boat in distress and no one else witnessed anything similar to what was reported to the Coast Guard. The results of the search were relayed to the U.S. Coast Guard.
July 14, 11 p.m.: Blaine police responded to a business along with North Whatcom Fire and Rescue for a report of an intoxicated female. Aid units located the female and took her to the hotel room where she was staying. The woman’s husband reported she had consumed a few THC gummy bears. The woman was not in need of any medical attention, and the husband reported he would watch out for her welfare.
July 15, noon: A woman reported on three separate occasions she has witnessed or heard juveniles piling objects on the railroad tracks near Bayview Avenue and Peace Portal Drive. She believes the juveniles are becoming bolder with the size of the objects and rocks they are leaving on the tracks. The woman was advised to call police immediately if she sees the activity again. Police will be on the lookout for the trespassers. Burlington Northern police have also been notified.
July 15, 1:40 p.m.: A woman came to the police station after finding golf balls in her yard for the past week. She does not live near a golf course and in fact lives next to the school campus. There are no suspects and no crime presently occurring. If officers find the urban golfers they will ask them to stop as property (window) damage will likely result.
July 15, 7:46 p.m.: Officers responded to a 911 report of a domestic dispute at a residence. Upon arrival officers discovered a man had destroyed multiple items of personal property during the dispute, including putting a hole in the drywall with his forehead. No one else was injured during the incident. However, officers also found the man had made several attempts to start a fire in the home’s yard using an accelerant. He was ultimately successful in starting a blaze in a fire pit, where several items were found smoldering. Due to the proximity of the fire(s) to the home, the dry nature of the grass, and the fact that the materials being burned did not meet the requirements of a recreational fire, the man was arrested and charged with reckless burning, in addition to domestic violence malicious mischief. He was booked into Whatcom County Jail.
July 15, 10:05 p.m.: A man knocked on the Blaine Police Department’s door and stated he wished to turn himself in for a department of corrections warrant. An officer confirmed the warrant. The man was granted his wish and was transported and booked into the Whatcom County Jail.
July 16, 1:07 a.m.: Blaine Police were dispatched to a residence on 4th Street to a complaint that a loud argument was taking place inside the home. Police spoke with the family and determined that the argument surrounded an underage and unlicensed child trying to drive a car. Both parent and child were advised of the legal ramifications that will occur should the child be caught driving on a public roadway.
July 16, 10:37 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to U.S. Customs and Border Protection - Peace Arch for an individual driving with suspended Washington privileges. The officer arrested, cited and released the Canadian resident and issued a mandatory court date.
July 16, 12:41 p.m.: An officer observed a person imbibing a cold beverage in public. Further investigation revealed the B.C. resident was also crabbing in closed waters. The officer cited the woman for the fish and wildlife violation as well as open consumption of alcohol in a public place.
July 16, 1:35 p.m.: An officer observed a vehicle blocking the roadway in the 300 block of Marine Drive. The officer checked on the motorist who was attempting to push it out of the way. The officer assisted the motorist in getting his vehicle running.
July 16, 6:05 p.m.: Officers responded to a report of a hit and run at SR 543 and Boblett. A gray van with New Hampshire license plates side-swiped a blue B.C.-plated Toyota. The gray van then attempted to flee into Canada where the driver was intercepted by Canada Border Services agents and rejected entry. The 21-year-old was then returned to the US where he was arrested, cited and released for the criminal offense.
July 17, 12:50 p.m.: An officer discovered a transient had set up camp under the D Street overpass at I-5. The man was not there when the officer stopped by to see him. Future contact will be attempted and the man encouraged to clean up the area and relocate.
July 17, 2:23 p.m.: A business owner reported an ongoing problem with trucks parked on the roadway blocking his entrance. Officers spoke with the two involved businesses and were able to sort out a mutually beneficial solution.
July 17, 3:20 p.m.: An anonymous caller wanted to report that a car was parked in a disabled parking space in front of the Dollar Store, and the vehicle allegedly had no disabled placard visibly displayed. An officer arrived and saw that a disabled placard was hanging on the interior rearview mirror. The officer verified the placard was valid and properly displayed, so the vehicle owner was not contacted.
July 17, 3:37 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business in the 200 block of C Street for a counterfeit bill. The officer was handed a U.S. $20 bill, and it was verified that it was lacking security features. The bogus bill will be referred to the U.S. Secret Service.
July 17, 6:31 p.m.: Offices responded to a custodial problem. A parent was apparently not adhering to a new parenting plan. Officers contacted the tardy party by phone, and he agreed to bring the children home. The man claimed no knowledge of the new plan. The information will be forwarded to the courts for review.
July 17, 8:26 p.m.: Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance with a California fugitive at the Peace Arch point of entry. An officer responded and confirmed the warrant through What Comm dispatch. The 37-year-old man was subsequently arrested, transported and booked into Whatcom County Jail without incident.
July 17, 9:41 p.m.: A person was stopped for a traffic violation. The 44-year-old Vancouver, B.C. man was found to be driving while his privilege to do so was suspended. He was arrested, issued a criminal citation and released with a court date. A licensed driver was contacted to come move the vehicle, so it did not have to be impounded.
July 18, 8:07 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 8800 block of Goshawk Road for a dead deer. Officers disposed of the animal’s remains.
July 18, 12:45 p.m.: Blaine Police tagged an abandoned vehicle to be towed at the corner of F Street and 8th Street. The vehicle had severe damage to the rear, a broken rear window, was left unsecured, was missing the rear license plate and was parked farther than 12 inches from the curb.
July 18, 1:31 p.m.: At the request of Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the 8300 block of Seawan Place to assist with a domestic violence dispute in progress. Officers arrived and contacted the parties, keeping the peace until deputies arrived. No criminal actions were observed.
July 18, 5:38 p.m.: Officers received a call about a possible drunk driver. Officers arrived and contacted the driver and passenger of the suspect vehicle. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of the driver for reckless driving and fail to transfer, with additional infractions for no insurance and expired tabs. The vehicle was impounded for the registered owner to retrieve. The passenger was found to be in possession of prescription medications without a prescription, and that crime was also addressed.
July 18, 9:20 p.m.: At the request of WCSO, officers responded to assist with an in-progress domestic dispute in the county. Officers arrived and assisted with speaking with the parties and learned the dispute as only verbal in nature. No crimes were observed and officers cleared after the deputy provided a courtesy ride for one of the parties.
