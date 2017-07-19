Drayton Harbor Days returns August 5 and 6

By Stefanie Donahue

Now’s the time to start practicing your loudest and meanest “Arrgh,” because Blaine’s annual pirate-themed event is just around the corner.

Drayton Harbor Days kicks off at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 5 and ends in the afternoon on Sunday, August 6 at Blaine Harbor. Here’s a full list of what’s on deck this year:

August 5

Eventgoers will have the chance to start the weekend early with a quick jaunt to the border. The one-mile Kids Marina Fun Run for individuals age 10 and under starts at 8: 30 a.m. The 17th annual Run to the Border is a 5K begins at Blaine Harbor at 9 a.m. Contributions go to support Let’s Move! Blaine’s effort to build a new playground at the elementary school. To volunteer, call Dan Persse at 360/201-1664 or email dcpersse@gmail.com.

After the race, folks at the Blaine Senior Center will dish up a hearty pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Once guests clear their plates, they’re invited to stroll through a variety of booths along the waterfront from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vendor booths will be open both days.

Guests are encouraged to dress in their best pirate garb for a chance to win prizes in the pirate costume contest and join in on a parade. To boot, the Shady Isle Pirates will perform sea chanteys and a historical reenactment. Blaine-Birch Bay Park and Recreation District 2 will sponsor a series of pirate-themed activities at Marine Park from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Starting at 1 p.m., eager sailors will line up for the 15th annual Prestigious George Raft Race. Per the rules of the race, participants must build rafts from recycled materials. Onboard crews are tasked with paddling the rafts from the Blaine public boat launch to the finish line at the visitor’s dock. The winner takes home the Prestigious George Raft Race Trophy and all participants receive ribbons.

Saturday’s final event begins at 9 p.m. at Marine Park. Paso Del Norte is sponsoring a movie under the stars.

August 6

Pets will have the chance to join in on the fun during an annual pet contest. Pet owners are invited to showcase their animal’s best costume and tricks for a chance to win a prize. The event takes place at the Blaine boating center at 1 p.m.

The second annual Finding Blaine scavenger hunt will take place on Sunday and a variety of exhibits and craft vendors will be out on display.

Tall ship Lady Washington

August 3–6, the tall ship Lady Washington will offer tours and sailing excursions. Visitors are asked to make a reservation by visiting historicalseaport.org or calling 800/200-5239.

Model boats and ships will also be dashing through the water near the visitor dock. The historic Plover ferry will offer trips on the hour from Blaine Harbor to Semiahmoo between noon and 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday. The Alaska Packers Association Museum at Semiahmoo will open for both days.

To learn more about Drayton Harbor Days, visit blainechamber.com or call 360/332-4544.