Blaine alum Ryan Wallen wins pro golf tournament

By Oliver Lazenby

In his second tournament as a professional, Blaine High School graduate Ryan Wallen won the Laramie Open pro golf tournament on July 15–16, with a score of 10 strokes under par.

Wallen swung for a first round score of three strokes under par, and stepped it up to finish the second round seven strokes under par, according to a press release.

Wallen graduated from the University of Wyoming this spring and played in his first pro tournament a week before the Laramie Pro. In the Wyoming Open at the Cheyenne Country Club, he finished all three rounds under par for a 10th overall score of seven under par.

Wallen a 2013 Blaine High School graduate, was a standout golfer at the University of Wyoming. He’s going back to the University of Wyoming this fall to pursue a master’s degree in business and will be an assistant coach to the men’s and women’s golf teams.

Wallen plans to compete again this weekend in the Colorado Open at Green Valley Ranch Golf Club in Denver.