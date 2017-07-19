Birch Bay Sand Sculpture Contest begins this Saturday

By Stefanie Donahue

Get ready to sculpt with sand – the 34th annual Birch Bay Sand Sculpture Contest takes place this Saturday and Sunday, July 22–23, at 7930 Birch Bay Drive.

Participants are asked to check in at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Shovels hit the sand at 10 a.m. and contestants have until 3 p.m. to polish off their creation. Judges will deliberate until 4:30 p.m., when they announce the winners.

Saturday’s contest is broken out into four age groups – age 8 and below, age 9 to 14, age 15 to 18 and age 19 and above. Teams can contain up to six people.

Participation awards are given to all in the youngest age bracket and gift cards to Paso Del Norte will be given to eligible high school students. Prizes will also be given to the top three sculptors in the race.

On Sunday, teams representing local business, church groups, families and neighborhoods will come together for the community sand sculpture competition. Community teams can have 10 to 15 people while family groups can have seven to 15.

A slew of vendors will be on site to entertain the masses on both days. For more information, visit birchbaychamber.com.