$10 federal park pass for seniors going up

By Oliver Lazenby

If you’re 62 or older, you can get a lifetime pass to national parks for the cost of lunch, but you need to act quickly. The senior discount for a lifetime America the Beautiful pass will jump from $10 to $80 on August 28.

The pass covers the entrance and standard amenity fee at national parks, national forests, national wildlife refuges, national historic sites, Bureau of Land Management lands, sites managed by the Bureau of Reclamation and more.

The senior pass price is increasing to meet requirements passed by congress last December. It’s been $10 since 1994, according to the National Park Service.

Passes can be purchased online or in person at the Glacier Public Service Center, the North Cascades National Park ranger station in Sedro-Woolley and certain other federal recreation sites.