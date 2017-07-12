Videographer captures unique perspective of July 4

0
Front Page News, News
July 12, 2017
A+ A-
Email Print

Pictured above is a still from a video produced by Joey Winkler during Blaine’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July celebration. After posting the video to Facebook, it received more than 2,600 views. To watch, visit bit.ly/2ujqeFv. Photo by Joey Winkler.

 

Posted by

Newer Post
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

eighteen − six =