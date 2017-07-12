Semiahmoo Resort chef hits the big screen

Bruno Feldeisen, executive chef at Semiahmoo Resort, Golf and Spa, recently was featured on Food Network’s “Beat Bobby Flay.” Feldeisen competed against chef Michelle Gayer for a chance to challenge Flay. He was eliminated after competing against Gayer, who then lost to Flay. Feldeisen won’t be gone long from TV though, as he is currently filming The Great Canadian Baking Show, a spin-off of The Great British Bake Off. He’ll be a judge on the show, which premieres November 1. Photos courtesy of Food Network.