First few days of the Drayton Harbor Music Festival drew a crowd

The Pacific Arts Association of Blaine hosting the annual Drayton Harbor Music Festival July 9 to 15 in Blaine. A variety of acts have already set the stage, but several shows have yet to perform. Here’s a recap of what’s coming up:

The Big Band Benefit: 7:30 p.m. on July 13 at the Blaine Pavilion; tickets are $50 and can be purchased online at draytonharbormusic.org or at the door.

Student Showcase: 7 p.m. on July 14 at the Blaine Performing Arts Center.

Art to Jazz Street Fair: 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on July 15 in downtown Blaine.

To learn more about the Drayton Harbor Music Festival, visit draytonharbormusic.org.

The Drayton Harbor Music Festival kicked off with a concert July 9. Below, Gretta Matassa, Camille Bloom and Groove for Thought. Above, singer songwriter Camille Bloom, who performed alongside Aidrien Wilkins on guitar and Charlie Porter on trumpet. Photos by Alyssa Evans and Aidrien Wilkins.