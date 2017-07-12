City to convert recent land donation into public park

The city’s plan to build a park around Cain Creek just got a bit more exciting thanks to

a recent donation.

During a regular meeting on July 10, Blaine City Council voted unanimously to accept a .38-acre land donation on the 800 block of Blaine Avenue from Blaine resident Carlos Santana. The land will eventually be incorporated into the Cain Creek Park Plan, which will serve the adjacent Salishan neighborhood and sit close to the central business district, city hall and post office.

According to a staff report, the city will assume maintenance costs associated with the property.

City staff hope to eventually install interpretive signage, educational elements, benches, a climbing structure and more to the park and hope to see it become a site for educational field trips. The creek is salmon-bearing, and home to a variety of wildlife.