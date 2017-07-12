Annual Birch Bay Sandcastle Contest enters its 34th year

By Alyssa Evans

Mermaids, sea turtles, dragons and a flurry of other exciting sights will soon turn up on Birch Bay’s beach.

The 34th annual Birch Bay Sand Sculpture Contest will take place on Saturday and Sunday, July 22–23, at 7930 Birch Bay Drive.

On Saturday, participants will be divided into four groups: age 8 and younger, age 9 to 14, high school students and age 19 and above. Participants can work in teams of four to six people.

Community groups such as businesses, churches and neighborhoods as well as families will compete Sunday. Community groups can consist of 10–15 people, while family groups can have seven to 15.

Participants in the “little kids” category will receive participation awards. High school students will be eligible for gift cards to Paso del Norte. Additional prizes will be available for the top three sculptures in other categories.

A variety of vendors will also be present at the event. Vendor specialties will range from seafood to body art.

Check-in begins at 9 a.m. The sand sculpture construction will follow from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., when judging will occur; winners are announced at 4:30 p.m.

Participation is free for those who pre-register online by July 21. The cost to register after July 21 is $10. More information about the event is available at birchbaychamber.com.