Painters take to Marine Park for inspiration

June 30, 7:34 a.m.: Officers on patrol performed a welfare check on a person who appeared to be passed out on the side of the street in the 200 block of D Street. Upon contact the person stated she did not know where she was. She had a strong odor of alcohol about her. Based on her state of disorientation, officers attempted to help the woman find a family member or a ride home. The woman eventually provided enough information for officers to determine she was from Skagit County and had gotten a ride to Blaine with some friends. In speaking with the woman it was learned she had an outstanding felony warrant out of Skagit County. She was arrested and booked into Whatcom County Jail for transfer to Skagit County. So essentially, she was given a ride home.
June 30, 4 p.m.: A resident called to report ongoing problems with her neighbors. Today’s issue was a parking violation, which is being addressed. The other complaint pertains to the ongoing obnoxious odor of marijuana smoke, which the complainant believes should be addressed under the Blaine Municipal Code section on nuisances. The department will be seeking a legal opinion prior to taking any enforcement action on the second complaint.
June 30, 9:47 p.m.: Officers were called to the 700 block of F Street for a report of a woman dancing on top of a vehicle. An officer arrived and found a man sitting in his car, but no dancing women. The man explained the girl was being silly and was dancing on top of his car. The man agreed to have the street performer stay off his vehicle.
June 30, 11:12 p.m.: A woman called to report she could hear fireworks going off somewhere nearby, in violation of the new date restrictions in the Blaine Municipal Code. An officer arrived in the area of the complaint but did not locate anyone lighting off fireworks.
July 1, 12:16 a.m.: A woman called Blaine police to report being a victim of telephone harassment. The woman explained that someone keeps calling her phone at all hours of the night, breathing heavily into the phone when she answers. The phone number is blocked, so the suspect has not been identified as of yet. The victim has already contacted her phone carrier about the issue, and is hoping to have the troublesome behavior stopped.
July 1, 12:10 p.m.: An officer observed a person walking down the street near the police station who he knew had a warrant for his arrest. The officer contacted the man, arrested him on the warrant and booked him into Whatcom County Jail.
July 2, 2:20 a.m.: Blaine police were dispatched to Semiahmoo Parkway for a report of a possible stranded motorist. A driver saw a woman walking down the road with no shoes on, and they thought she might have broken down nearby. A U.S. Border Patrol agent was in the area and contacted the woman. It was determined that the woman was fine. She had gotten into an argument with a man and decided to walk home. The agent provided the woman with a courtesy ride to her home.
July 2, noon: Officers responded to the 5600 Block of Bayvue Road to assist the sheriff’s office with a child locked in a hot car. The vehicle was opened just as Blaine officers arrived with the lock-out kit. No actions taken.
July 2, 5:27 p.m.: Officers on patrol observed an open equipment storage container in an area where recent thefts had occurred. Officers secured the container.
July 2, 7:04 p.m.: Officers responded to a report of a possible physical domestic dispute in progress. Officers arrived and spoke with the three involved parties. Some physical contact had occurred between two of the involved parties, but those parties were not involved in a dating relationship. Due to the circumstances involved, no parties were arrested. Instead the information will be forwarded to the prosecutor for review. One of the involved parties was also found to be driving with a suspended license as he was driving away. He was re-contacted, and the secondary issue was dealt with as well.
July 3, 11:30 a.m.: A person turned in an expensive key fob that was found on the beach at the county park in Semiahmoo. An officer checked with several businesses in the Semiahmoo area to see if anyone had reported the lost item, but no such reports were found. The key has been booked for safekeeping pending claim by its owner.
July 3, 12:20 p.m.: An officer responded to a reported collision at the intersection of H Street and Odell. The officer arrived to find a blocking, non-injury, non-reportable collision. Both B.C. drivers were already in the process of exchanging information, and they removed the vehicles from the roadway after doing so.
July 3, noon: Officers were contacted by a 73-year-old woman attempting to enter Canada. The woman had multiple suitcases and was unable to walk to the port of entry with all of them. She was given a courtesy transport to Canadian customs, where she was ultimately declined entry. In addition, the woman was experiencing problems with her debit card, which was her only means of accessing her funds. A member of the police department’s office staff spent a significant amount of time throughout the day attempting to assist the woman, placing multiple calls to her bank and accompanying the woman to an ATM to help with the card. Ultimately it was determined the woman would need to obtain a new card. Unfortunately, she was approximately 350 miles from home and without any resources. The woman was then provided with a ride to the Lighthouse Mission in Bellingham for shelter and meals, to avoid being stranded without means over the holiday. Staff at the Mission were briefed on her circumstances and will be working on getting her assistance to return home.
July 3, 7:02 p.m.: Officers responded to a report of a vehicle with two dogs locked inside. Officers arrived at the same time the owner exited a nearby business. The vehicle was not overly hot and the windows were rolled partially down. The situation appeared to allow for reasonable safety of the dogs.
July 3, 7:23 p.m.: Officers responded to numerous reports of fireworks being discharged. Officers arrived and observed an adult male light a firework, which detonated with a substantial noise. The man stated he didn’t know he could not set off the fireworks, which he had purchased on the reservation, until the 4th. He was informed to expect a criminal citation in the mail. The remaining fireworks were found to be legal to possess and were left with the man.
July 3, 9:41 p.m.: Blaine Police were called to a report of loud fireworks coming from a specific street. Officers arrived in the area and advised the homeowner of the new fireworks regulations with a warning about future conduct.
July 4, midnight: A man advised police that his vehicle had been burglarized last night while he had been sleeping in the 9200 block of Semiahmoo Parkway. The man was not able to provide any suspect information or any serial numbers for the stolen items. There are no solvability factors for this case.
July 4, 8:30 a.m.: A person called to report a possible violation of a parenting plan/protection order. An officer reviewed the protection order, which does not stipulate any parenting plan within. The alleged violation of the order was through email during a discussion about the children (which is allowed). The incident was found not to be in violation of the order. The officer spoke to both parties and explained they should keep all correspondence strictly adhering to issues concerning childcare. If any further alleged violation(s) occur they were advised to report it to Blaine Police.
July 4, 12:40 p.m.: An intoxicated male was located in the 400 block of H Street. The man was given a courtesy ride to a location where a family member was then able to take him home. Due to the man’s cooperative attitude no criminal citation was issued at the time of contact.
July 4, 2:49 p.m.: A parent reported her son missing since the night before, which is a violation of his probation. She wanted to file an initial report and said she would call police when she returned home to complete a written statement and missing person report. The juvenile is allegedly staying with another family member against the probation rules, so the juvenile is not in harm. The parents made efforts to get their son to come home, but he did not respond, leaving them with the difficult decision of reporting the probation violation.
July 4, 3:24 p.m.: A person called to file a complaint about fireworks being discharged in her neighborhood. Although it was legal to be using fireworks, the person felt their neighbors were being dangerous with them. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate any unsafe display/use of fireworks.
July 4, 5:38 p.m.: Officers were contacted by a person who located a runaway dog. A call was placed to the Whatcom Humane Society for pickup of the animal.
Leave a Reply