County fire marshal issues burn ban

With temperatures expected to reach the mid–70s into the weekend, the Whatcom County Fire Marshal’s Office is rolling out restrictions for all open burning in unincorporated areas of Whatcom County beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 7.

Per the ban, land clearing and yard debris burning is prohibited.

Recreational fires are permitted in designated campgrounds and on improved properties with the landowner’s permission. Fires that are less than 3 feet in diameter, burn seasoned firewood or charcoal and are secured in an enclosure are considered recreational.

Violators incur a minimum $250 fine and are considered financially and criminally responsible for fires that cause damage and need to be extinguished by the fire department.

For more information, contact the Whatcom County Fire Marshal’s Office at 360/778-5900 or visit whatcomcounty.us/381/Fire-Marshal.