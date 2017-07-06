City event to feature talks on how to revitalize downtown

Just as the city edges forward with its Strategic Economic Initiative, staff with the city of Blaine and the Blaine Chamber of Commerce are partnering to offer the public a chance to learn about ways to develop a thriving downtown district.

The Downtown Development Open House is slated for Thursday, June 13 at the Pastime Bar & Eatery, located at 658 Peace Portal Drive and will focus on revitalizing Blaine’s downtown. Guests are invited to stop by at 5:30 p.m. for free appetizers and a no-host bar.

The event will feature a presentation from executive director of the Mt. Vernon Downtown Association and Main Street Program, Ellen Gamson. Event sponsors hope the presentation will offer guests the chance to see how local residents and business owners can work together to transform downtown as a place to eat, shop and spend time with family and friends.

In partnership with La Conner-based Beckwith Consulting, the city of Blaine is working to develop a detailed plan for improving economic development prospects through a Strategic Economic Initiative. Once complete, the initiative is expected to produce a finance strategy for a variety of economic development projects in the city, such as improvements to trails, parks, sidewalks and public facilities.

To learn more about the upcoming event, contact community development director Michael Jones at mjones@cityofblaine.com or 360/410-7871.