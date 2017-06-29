Birch Bay Waterslides takes part in The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson

Birch Bay Waterslides joined hundreds of aquatic facilities in more than 20 countries that participated in The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson on June 22.

As part of the international campaign, volunteers from Blaine-Birch Bay Park and Recreation District 2 and Birch Bay Waterslides led a free, hour-long water safety course to encourage people to learn about water safety.

More than 195,000 people have participated in The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson at community parks, swim schools and local water parks since it started in 2009.

To learn more about The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson, visit wlsl.org.