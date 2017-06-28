Blaine City Council adopts six-year transportation program

Following a public hearing on June 26, Blaine City Council voted to adopt its six-year Transportation Improvement Program (TIP).

The TIP addresses current and future transportation needs and includes a list of projects that are eligible for grant assistance. Tax funds will come from the Transportation Benefit District, which will begin collecting 0.2 percent of the city’s sales tax in early 2018.

“This is a big part of our transportation planning,” said public works director Ravyn Whitewolf. “Any projects for which we want to receive grant funding, whether it’s state or federal, are required to be on this list.”

The final list will be sent to the Whatcom Council of Governments for incorporation on the statewide Transportation Improvement Program in October.

City inks contract with Colacurcio Brothers Construction Inc. for Sweet Road reconstruction

Blaine City Council voted unanimously to enter into a contract with Colacurcio Brothers Construction for an improvement project on Sweet Road between the intersection of Odell Road and city limits.

The bid amounted to $622,755, well under the city’s $765,486 estimate. Colacurcio Brothers Construction will remove asphalt on the road, salvage existing signs and install a curb, gutter and sidewalk, among other things.

The first phase of the project will focus on street repair and will be paid for with a Transportation Improvement Board grant. The second phase includes the installation of a water line and will be paid for out of the Water Capital Fund.