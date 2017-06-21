Seafood truck rolls onto Marine Drive

June 12, 11 a.m.: Police were advised of two recent incidents of the Semiahmoo Drive roadway being blocked late at night. On both occasions traffic pylons had been stolen from a construction site and positioned across the road, forcing approaching drivers to stop abruptly. It’s unknown whether it is vandalism or a ruse to catch an unwary driver outside their car on the dark rural street. All officers were advised of the incidents for their patrols, and the company that owns the pylons is assisting to secure them.
June 13, 4:53 p.m.: Officers responded to a report of threats being made at the skate park. The arriving officers interviewed parties and determined the call had resulted from a combination of miscommunication, mistaken identity, and a wee bit of exaggeration. No crime had occurred and officers cleared.
June 13, 4:58 p.m.: Police were requested to respond to the Peace Arch port of entry for a traveler who customs officers found had a suspended driver’s license. The 20-year-old motorist was contacted by officers who confirmed that her driver status was suspended in Washington. She was arrested, cited and released with a mandatory court date, and the vehicle was released to its licensed owner.
June 13, 6:56 p.m.: Officers responded when dispatch relayed a call of a commercial security alarm activation at a business. They arrived to find the store’s employees were fine but frustrated. They had locked up the building upon leaving, then discovered their own keys were still inside, leaving them stranded. When officers cleared the folks were formulating a plan, and no other alarms were received.
June 13, 10:40 p.m.: Police were dispatched to a report of an intoxicated man stumbling around downtown. An officer arrived and contacted the manager of a tavern who had instructed the disorderly gent to leave the premises. The business did not wish to have him formally trespassed but also did not want him to return that night. The suspect was tracked to and interviewed at a nearby motel, and advised of the tavern’s suspension. He promised to comply and stay in his room.
June 14, 4:38 p.m.: A resident called police for assistance with an ongoing theft problem. The current incident happened two days ago when a delivery service recorded having left a package on the porch of the resident’s home. The package was not there when the owner checked. Officers are investigating.
June 14, 4:45 p.m.: An adult care agency contacted police when they discovered that a client had possibly suffered two thefts of personal property. A case report was initiated and follow-up is being conducted.
June 14, 6:14 p.m.: A resident on Cedar Street walked outside to take his bicycle for a ride, and discovered it had been stolen from his yard sometime during the day. Officers are watching for the 1990s-style dark blue Diamondback brand 26 inch men’s bike, with distinctive red pedal crank arms.
June 14, 6:20 p.m.: A county resident living near Blaine called Blaine Police asking for assistance locating a visiting relative who was last seen on foot in town. The gentleman had taken his suitcases and left after a disagreement, and the family is hoping to make amends before he leaves the country. Officers and dispatch were advised of the assist citizen watch-for. Initial patrol checks did not locate the man.
June 14, 11:38 p.m.: A man called police after locating possible drug paraphernalia in an abandoned vehicle on his property. Officers arrived and took custody of the sharps container and disposed of it per departmental policy. Police cleared without incident. No charges are expected.
June 15, 9:07 a.m.: The Blaine Police Department assisted Child Protective Services investigators with a welfare check at a residence. The CPS staff and officers visited the home and found no evidence of child endangerment or other crimes. Officers cleared with CPS staff and it appears the report CPS received was unsubstantiated.
June 15, 2:04 p.m.: A resident called police for assistance at her home, where her adult son had become unmanageable. Upon their arrived the resident explained that the problem was ongoing and she wanted the son permanently trespassed from the property. An officer located the son and delivered the permanent trespass instruction. He said that he understood, would not return, and intended to stay with friends in Bellingham.
June 15, 2:30 p.m.: An officer was contacted by a resident in the 1550 block of D Street who reported that items were possibly being stolen from the home’s roadside mailbox. The homeowner’s mailbox had been empty on three of the last six days, which is unusual. Police are investigating.
June 15, 2:30 p.m.: A resident on Allan Street contacted police to report that mail had possibly been stolen from their roadside mailbox sometime in the past three days. Police are investigating.
June 16, 12:01 a.m.: A transient gentleman turned himself in to Blaine officers, advising that he believed he was wanted on a felony arrest warrant held by the state department of corrections. An officer confirmed and executed the warrant, and transported the man to jail.
June 16, 12:20 p.m.: A passerby reported that a vehicle parked in the 600 block of Boblett Street was possibly abandoned and blocking a cluster mailbox. An officer responded and verified that the vehicle was too close to the mailbox and interfering with mail delivery. He located the car’s registered owner, who advised it was not abandoned but just resting, and promptly and cordially moved the auto.
June 16, 2:52 p.m.: Dispatch reported the fire department was en route to a residence on an alarm company report that a subscriber at the house had activated their personal emergency distress alert. An officer arrived to assist, and the responder team gained entry to the home when no one answered their knocks and calls. They found that no one had let them in because no one was at home. Follow-up revealed this particular device can be activated from any location, and in this case that location is unknown.
June 16, 4:45 p.m.: Blaine Library staff reported that an outside light fixture and four benches outside the library had been damaged by vandals. Repairs are estimated at $350. An officer initiated a case report and investigation.
June 17, 2:02 a.m.: Police responded to the Peace Arch port of entry on a report of a suspended driver. An officer arrived, confirmed that the driver was suspended and discovered she was also wanted on an active arrest warrant. The 25-year-old Washington resident was arrested, cited and booked into jail and her vehicle was towed for impound.
June 17, 2 a.m.: Police responded to a business downtown to contact a distraught pedestrian there who needed police protection. On arrival he explained that the occupants of a vehicle had followed him around town for the past 20 minutes. An officer located the suspicious vehicle and interviewed its stalking driver nearby. It turned out that both guys were independently playing Pokémon and coincidentally chasing the same characters at the same time.
June 17, 10:20 a.m.: A weekend traveler contacted police to find an agency to follow-up on a possible building safety concern they noticed while visiting a business. An officer documented the observation and forwarded the information to building and fire department officials for review and resolution.
June 17, 12:18 p.m.: Police received a call about a man who was possibly driving under the influence of alcohol in the 1700 block of H Street. When officers arrived in the area and found the vehicle traveling westbound on H Street. They followed and observed the vehicle violate several traffic safety laws, then stopped the car and while interviewing the driver observed signs of possible intoxication. A Washington State Patrol trooper provided assistance, and after investigation arrested the motorist for driving under the influence.
June 17, 12:15 p.m.: A motorist brought a woman to the police station, explaining he’d found the senior citizen wandering in Birch Bay, disoriented and unable to remember where she lived. An officer interviewed the lady, determined her identity and address, and arranged to deliver her to her ex-husband’s home. He will be taking steps to help her get proper supervision, and an ID bracelet.
June 17, 2 p.m.: A resident called to report an attempted fraud. The elderly person the caller is caring for had been receiving calls from someone claiming to be in Cleveland, Ohio and offering the senior $3.8 million if he would just send them $200 through Western Union. The reporting party was able to convince her friend that it was a scam and to not send the money, but feared others would be victimized. Officers attempted to call the phone number provided but have so far been unsuccessful in contacting the suspects.
June 17, 7:48 p.m.: Police were dispatched to a neighborhood where teenagers were reportedly smashing a vehicle with axes and sledgehammers. Officers arrived and contacted three young men who explained that they had been using a hatchet to knock some dents out of the car one of them had just purchased. The officer provided the teens with information about how their activity might cause consternation to passersby, and closed by pointing out the futility of trying to pound dents out of fiberglass.
June 18, 8:17 p.m.: A resident called police to report a suspicious RV parked near the kayak launch on Runge Avenue. Officers arrived and found a disabled motorhome. The driver was contacted and found to be a suspended driver and not the owner of the uninsured vehicle. The RV was removed from the street by an impound tow truck.
June 19, 2:09 p.m.: A resident on Mitchell Street called police for help when an adult relative became aggressive and started acting bizarrely. The victim locked herself into a bathroom, and the man fled the home before the first officer arrived. The man had assaulted the woman while making threats to kill her. Police were not able to locate the man in the area, and a felony assault probable cause watch for has been provided all agencies in the county.
June 19, 5:10 p.m.: A property manager reported that a house she manages had been broken into over the weekend after its tenants had been evicted. The kitchen oven, a washer and dryer and several light fixtures were stolen in the burglary. The case is under investigation.
June 19, 6:35 p.m.: Police responded to Boblett Street and Mitchell Avenue for a report of a transient camping in the area. An officer found the traveler sleeping in a wooded property lot nearby and advised him it was not legal to do so. He agreed to leave and did.
June 19, 9:49 p.m.: Police conducted a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle on Peace Portal Drive. The driver was suspected of being impaired by alcohol and a state patrol trooper responded to assist. After investigation the motorist was arrested for DUI and booked in to jail, and his car was towed.
June 20, 12:46 a.m.: A resident called police upon hearing a loud explosion near Semiahmoo. No other calls about the blast were received. An officer checking the area located two juveniles parked in the area who denied having heard anything. Police continued their patrol.
June 20, 11:45 a.m. A Border Patrol Agent found a young child walking near the roadway on H Street. Officers responded and contacted the child’s mother, who explained the young one had gotten ahead of her while they were attempting to catch a runaway dog. Both the dog and child were secured and mom will be taking (faster) steps to keep her herd corralled.
June 20, 4:55 p.m.: Officers responded to a report of two minors in possession of marijuana at the Peace Arch border crossing. Officers arrived and discovered, one of the two was a 20-year-old woman who was also in possession of LSD, a Schedule One drug. The woman was arrested and booked into jail for the felony offense.
June 20, 5:06 p.m.: Police responded to a report of a residential structure fire on Garfield Street, and arrived to a fully engulfed home. Officers and border patrol agents confirmed from people outside that no one was inside the house, then assisted North Whatcom Fire and Rescue by contacting neighboring residents and keeping the gathering onlookers safe while the firefighters worked.
June 20, 6:55 p.m.: Police responded to a report of a suspicious person screaming and walking into traffic on D Street near 12th Street. Officers contacted the woman, confirmed the information and eventually took her into custody for transport to hospital for evaluation.
June 21, 3:32 a.m.: Police were dispatched to a one-car non-injury collision on Semiahmoo Parkway in which the driver had fled the scene. An officer arrived to find that the remaining 19-year-old passengers were both very intoxicated, and suffered minor scrape injuries when the 2005 Pontiac they were in completely rolled at least once. The crash occurred as the group left an alcohol-fueled beach party. The car was a total loss and towed. An investigation is ongoing with charges expected against the driver who abandoned the scene and his passengers.
