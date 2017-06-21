Seafood truck rolls onto Marine Drive

Alaska Wild Fish & Chips Co. moved to 225 Marine Drive on June 1. The truck, owned by Christine Johnson, serves beer-battered cod, shrimp, oysters, fries, hush puppies and clam chowder. It’s open from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday this summer. For a schedule, go to awfcc.com. “We only use fresh cod. We make our beer batter every morning,” Johnson said.

Photo by Alyssa Evans