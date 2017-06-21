Pelicans come to Birch Bay

June 21, 2017
More than 50 American white pelicans took a detour to Birch Bay on June 13. “The last couple of years a few have shown up briefly in Whatcom County,” said Eric Ellingson of Birch Bay. “I was able to watch them for about an hour before they took flight toward Ferndale.”

Photo by Eric Ellingson

