Ecology calls for opinions on development

The Washington State Department of Ecology is calling for comments on a proposed project. The project, Whisper Lake Development, involves 19.83 acres of soil disturbance for residential construction at 7495 Blaine Road All discharge and runoff goes to ground water.

Comments about the project can be submitted to the Department of Ecology, Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater, P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696.