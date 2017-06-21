CBP officers seize 53 pounds of MDMA hidden in car

By Stefanie Donahue

Two men attempting to cross into the U.S. were caught with seven packages of MDMA (3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine), commonly known as ecstasy, weighing more than 53 pounds.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers made the discovery around 11:30 a.m. on June 10 after two men, age 33 and 40, arrived at the Pacific Highway port of entry in a Hyundai Santa Fe. A vehicle inspection ensued and led to the discovery of the MDMA in a hidden compartment.

Special agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) arrested the 40-year-old driver; the drugs and vehicle were seized. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle will handle the prosecution.

The Blaine Border Enforcement Security Task Force (BEST), comprised of investigators from CBP, Border Patrol, Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Coast Guard, DEA, Canada Border Services Agency, and the RCMP undertook the investigation.

BEST teams are located across 16 states and partner with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Teams focus on reducing smuggling, trafficking operations and transport of illicit funds through criminal organizations.

“This seizure demonstrates the vigilance of our CBP officers and their excellence in detecting those who try to smuggle illegal substances,” said area port director Kenneth Williams. “Our officers work tirelessly every day protecting our borders and keeping dangerous narcotics out of the hands of our children.”