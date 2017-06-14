Droves attend Hands Across the Border at Peace Arch Park

The International Peace Arch Association hosted Hands Across the Border on June 11 at Peace Arch state and provincial parks.

This year’s event marked the 96th anniversary of the Peace Arch and featured live music, a flag-raising ceremony and a parade. Guests could also participate in Hands Across the Border Camp at Marine Park.

Event sponsors partnered with the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park for the event. Staff with the park sent 4,000 hand-crafted paper cranes to Hands Across the Border participants as part of the event’s ongoing education program.

An estimated 1,700 people showed up to the event this year. To learn more, visit handsacrosstheborder.info.

Photos by Stefanie Donahue