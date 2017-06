During a regular Blaine City Council meeting on June 12, Blaine police chief Mike Haslip, l., announced he’ll be retiring October 31 after more than 40 years on the job. Moving forward, city manager Dave Wilbrecht will negotiate a final employment contract with Haslip. “This is certainly a very important decision,” Wilbrecht said. “We take this very seriously.” Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo is pictured r. The Northern Light file photo.