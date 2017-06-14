A large crowd came together to take part in the Birch Bay Beach Fest and Feast on June 10.

The event was hosted by the Friends of Birch Bay State Park and took place at the BP Heron Center located at

Birch Bay State Park. Guests had the chance to participate in guided beach walks led by naturalists, peruse educational displays and join in on a variety of activities.

Chowder from Ivar’s, clams from Taylor Shellfish Farms and hotdogs courtesy of the Birch Bay Waterslides were up for grabs for an encouraged donation of $5.