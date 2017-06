A car accident on June 9 left traffic stalled in both directions on State Route 543 and a driver trapped. A truck rear-ended another truck, pushing it into a third, said Washington State Patrol Sgt. Keith Leary. The trucks were northbound and crashed about half a mile from the border. Despite the proximity of the crash to the border, the Pacific Highway Crossing remained open. Responders were able to free the trapped driver. Photo by Oliver Lazenby.