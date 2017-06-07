Shoreline subdivision the focus of June meeting

After sifting through an application to build a 39-lot subdivision along Drayton Harbor during a public hearing last month, Blaine planning commissioners are preparing to meet once again this week to take a closer look.

At 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, the Blaine Planning Commission will host a public work session to address a series of questions that arose out the May hearing, which closed on June 5. A regular meeting will follow at 7 p.m. and the commission has the option to approve, deny or continue discussing the application at a later date.

The subdivision, called Drayton Reach, received preliminary approval for 90 lots from the city in October 2005. In January 2008, the city authorized the construction of phase one of the project, which comprised 54 lots. The remaining 36 for phase two were never constructed and the preliminary approval expired 10 years later in October 2015.

The property was formerly referred to as Dodd Street Station and was developed by Homestead Northwest Development Company, which later filed for bankruptcy. Shortly after, Whatcom-Skagit Housing purchased the lot and is currently in the process of polishing off phase one of the project. Whatcom-Skagit Housing sold the remaining portion of the property to the current owner and project applicant, Jim Wong.

Located in the Montfort Park neighborhood, the proposal includes the construction of single-family homes on a 10.5-acre property that’s currently undeveloped and adjacent to the Drayton Harbor shoreline. The application also requests width reduction of a city street that runs through the property from 60 feet to 50.

To learn more about the project, visit cityofblaine.com.