Hands Across the Border returns June 11

The celebration that melds tradition in the name of peace returns to Blaine this Sunday.

Hosted by The International Peace Arch Association (IPAA), Hands Across the Border is slated for Sunday, June 11 at Peace Arch State and Provincial parks. The annual celebration encourages all ages to celebrate peace and participate in a variety of activities scheduled throughout the day.

Hands Across the Border dates back to 1937 and caters to Canadian and American scout troops. This year’s event marks the 96th anniversary of the Peace Arch and features live music at 10:15 a.m., a flag raising at 11 a.m. and a parade at 1:30 p.m., among other things. Guests will also have the opportunity to participate in the new Hands Across the Border Camp at Marine Park. Tents and RVs are welcome on a limited basis and donations are accepted to stay at the park, which will be open to campers June 9 to 11.

This year, event sponsors were pleased to announce a partnership with the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, which stands to advocate for world peace and honor those who lost their lives in nuclear attacks during World War II.

Staff with the park have committed sending 4,000 hand-crafted paper cranes to Hands Across the Border participants as part of the event’s ongoing education program, said Christina Alexander with the IPAA. The cranes represent peace and unity and some will be given away to participants, while others will remain on display at the park.

At press time, 175 people had registered to camp while an estimated 1,400 had registered for the event, Alexander said. Registration is required to participate and cannot exceed 2,000 people.

To learn more, visit handsacrosstheborder.info.