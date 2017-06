The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management hosted a dedication ceremony for Blaine and Birch Bay’s new set of new All Hazards Alert Broadcast (AHAB) sirens. The event took place on June 5 and coincided with a statewide siren test. Pictured, Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo, l., honors Phillips 66 representatives with the Community Services Award. Photo by Molly Ernst.