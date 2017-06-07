Birch Bay Beach Fest and Feast is all about fun in the sun

Folks from around the community are getting an early start on summer this year by launching the Birch Bay Beach Fest and Feast, an event catered to kicking back, eating well and

basking in the toasty sun.

Event hosts Friends of Birch Bay State Park welcome all ages to stop by on Saturday, June 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the BP Heron Center located at Birch Bay State Park, 5105 Helweg Road.

Birch Bay State Park offers over a mile of shoreline, tide pools and hiking trails to explore. Visitors can observe fish swimming in the bay below and birds of all varieties swooping through the sky overhead.

Beginning at 11 a.m., guests will have the chance to participate in guided beach walks led by naturalists, peruse educational displays and join in on a variety of activities. Aside from sunscreen and shades, guests are also encouraged to bring their favorite beach toys.

From noon to 2 p.m. hungry sun chasers can enjoy chowder from Ivar’s, clams from Taylor Shellfish Farms and hotdogs courtesy of the Birch Bay Waterslides. Donations of $5 are encouraged and will be used to benefit Friends of Birch Bay State Park.

Parking is free all day, so feel free to leave your Discovery Pass at home. To learn more, visit fobbsp.org.