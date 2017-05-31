Blaine Library welcomes new youth services assistant

By Stefanie Donahue

When Blaine Library’s new youth services assistant, Whitney Motley, reminisces about her childhood, she remembers the countless hours spent perusing shelves full of books at the public library. For her, it was the highlight of her adolescence.

Staff with the Blaine Library recently welcomed Motley to the team. She replaced Cindy Lettel, who spent seven years pioneering a slew of activities for kids and at one point even got a U.S. Border Patrol helicopter to stop by for a public viewing. She was a cherished member of the team, said Blaine branch manager Debby Farmer, and Motley is the perfect fit to fill her place.

“She is just great in her own Whitney way,” Farmer said.

Librarianship runs in the family, Motley said. Her mother, aunt and an in-law were all librarians at some point in their careers. Motley received formal training at the University of Kentucky, where she earned a master of library science and in December 2015, she was hired as a library page at the Whatcom County Library Service (WCLS)

library in Lynden.

In the coming months, Motley said she plans to get involved in the community and encourage readers of all ages and abilities to stop by the library. She hopes to maintain a diverse collection of materials so everyone can find a book they relate to, she said. She’s also looking forward to the summer, which is chock-full of activities for kids at the library.

Just recently, WCLS released its summer guide of events and activities. This year, the summer reading program spans June 1 through August 31 and encourages readers of all age brackets to complete a bingo card that’s filled with incentives and activities. To learn more, visit wcls.org.

The Blaine Library is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.