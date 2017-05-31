Birch Bay Kite Festival 2017

A host of people stopped by the Birch Bay Kite Festival on May 27 and 28.

The event was sponsored by the Birch Bay Chamber of Commerce and offered eventgoers a number of fun activities in the sun. This year, organizers offered hundreds of free kites to kids, an array of build-your-own kites and a series of vendor booths to

pass through.

This year, the event also featured a pet show with prizes. Representatives from Rescue Ranch were also on the scene to host a pet adoption event.

Learn more by visiting birchbaychamber.com/kite-festival.html.

Photos by Chuck Kinzer and Peter Mitchell