There’s a full slate of candidates for this year’s election

The candidate pool for this year’s election features a mix of familiar faces and eager locals who are looking to test the waters of public service for the first time.

The deadline to declare candidacy was May 19 and a total of 154 people filed to run for office in the 2017 general election, according to the Whatcom County Auditor’s Office. Here’s a list of the approved candidates who filed for a county council at-large seat and on local councils and commissions in Blaine last week:

Whatcom County Council; nonpartisan, four-year term:

At-large, position A: Current council chair Barry Buchanan and Mary Kay Robinson.

Blaine City Council; nonpartisan, four-year term:

Ward 1, position 2: Incumbent Bonnie Onyon, running unopposed. Ward 2, position 4: Incumbent Charley Hawkins and Justin Ledesma. Ward 3, position 6: Incumbent Paul Greenough and Eric Davidson. At-large position 7: Incumbent Harry Robinson; Barrie Hull; and Alicia Rule.

Blaine school district; nonpartisan, four-year term:

Director, district 3: Incumbent Joan Lotze, running unopposed. Director, district 5: Incumbent Mike Dodd and Laura McKinney.

Fire Protection District 21; nonpartisan, six-year short and full term:

Commissioner, position 2: Incumbent Bruce Ansell, running unopposed. Commissioner, position 4: Incumbent Rich Bosman and Reid Campion. Commissioner, position 5: Larry McPhail, running unopposed.

Birch Bay Water and Sewer District; nonpartisan, six-year term:

Commissioner, position 2: Incumbent Don Montfort, running unopposed.

Blaine-Birch Bay Park and Recreation District 2; nonpartisan, four-year term:

Commissioner, position 2: Incumbent Sheli Moore, running unopposed. Commissioner, position 4: Billy Brown, running unopposed.

To view the full list of all 154 general election bids, visit bit.ly/2qOC1ce.