SpringFest highlights work from local artists

More than 20 local artists and artisans displayed their work at SpringFest on May 20 and 21 at the Blaine Pavilion. The free event was hosted by Blaine Harbor Art Gallery. To learn more, visit blaineharborartgallery.com.
Photos by Chuck Kinzer
