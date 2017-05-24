SpringFest highlights work from local artists

0
Home Page News, News
May 24, 2017
A+ A-
Email Print

More than 20 local artists and artisans displayed their work at SpringFest on May 20 and 21 at the Blaine Pavilion. The free event was hosted by Blaine Harbor Art Gallery. To learn more, visit blaineharborartgallery.com.

Photos by Chuck Kinzer

Posted by

Newer Post
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

20 − 12 =