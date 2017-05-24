Picnic in the Playground draws a crowd to Bay Horizon Park

2
Features, News
May 24, 2017
A+ A-
Email Print

Just in time for good weather, Blaine-Birch Bay Park and Recreation District 2 hosted Picnic in the Playground on May 20 at Bay Horizon Park. The well-attended event featured superhero and villain-themed games and plenty of food.

Photos by Heidi Holmes.

Posted by

Newer Post
Older Post
  1. Tanya Chevis May 26, 2017, 4:23 am

    What kind of newspaper publishes a front-page news story where a woman is clearly holding a dildo type object? This is really sick, as there are little children all around. Is this a picnic in the park, a sex education class, or the Northern Light expressing their personal political views? I had two friends of mine send this to me, bringing it to my attention. So it’s not just me seeing what is obvious.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

3 × four =