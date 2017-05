The folks at Borderview Family Dental hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 22 and offered tours to the public of their new facility at 432 H Street. Dr. Mason Cooper has practiced dentistry in Blaine since 2010 and purchased the business, formerly Lee Family Dental, in 2011. The new facility is 2,500 square feet and features five treatment rooms, a consultation room, employee space, a lobby and waiting room. Photo by Molly Ernst.