Birch Bay Kite Festival returns May 27–28

By Stefanie Donahue

Enjoy Memorial Day weekend at the Birch Bay Kite Festival, May 27–28.

The event is hosted by the Birch Bay Chamber of Commerce and will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 27 and 28 at Birch Bay Beach Park, located at 7930 Birch Bay Drive.

Sponsors include the Blaine-Birch Bay Park and Recreation District 2 and Birch Bay Waterslides.

This year, organizers have committed to giving away 100 free kites for kids each day of the event; build-your-own kites will also be available for $5. The Birch Bay Kite Festival will feature a bounce house, food vendors and merchants selling toys, accessories and more.

Prizes will also be awarded for kites with the best Birch Bay theme as well as those that make it the farthest distance, stay in the air the longest and are voted the crowd’s choice.

Guests can also enter a pet show with prizes awarded for best costume, smallest dog, largest dog, best trick, best in show, crowd’s choice and best tail wagging.

The folks at Rescue Ranch will also have pets available for adoption.

To learn more, visit birchbaychamber.com/kite-festival.html.