BHS expansion back on track; phase 1 set to finish in August

By Oliver Lazenby

Phase one of Blaine School District’s $29.5 million high school expansion project is nearly back on track after winter delays and scheduled to finish this August.

That phase of construction is taking place south of the current high school and includes a cafeteria, a small theatre, a new greenhouse, space for construction skills and technical education programs, band and choir rooms and other classroom space.

Currently, structural steelwork and glasswork is finished. The building is weather-tight, with a roof, and much of the ductwork, electrical work and other mechanical work complete.

Cold weather delayed construction this winter but the project should be back on track by the end of May, project manager Jim Kenoyer told the school board at its May 22 meeting.

“At this point, we’re doing pretty well,” he said. “We’ve sent a memo to staff; they have boxes and packing tape ready to go.”

Phase two, which includes a two-story classroom building connecting the first phase to the science building will start in late June.

The district is still looking into options for building a grandstand, which was originally included in the project but cut by the school board when bids came in over budget last June.