WTA calls on the public for input on service change

By Stefanie Donahue

Just after the Whatcom Transportation Authority (WTA) rolled out a series of new bus routes and schedules in March, staff with the organization are soliciting input from the public for a proposed service change that would add connections to five locations in north Whatcom County.

According to a WTA statement released May 15, the proposed service change would add an additional connection to Nooksack, Everson, Lynden, Birch Bay Square and Ferndale. The changes were proposed in conjunction with a two-year pilot project that’s funded through a grant from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

“WTA pursued grant funding to respond to the demand for service connecting communities in Northern Whatcom County,” read the statement. “Currently, service between these communities requires a transfer in Bellingham.”

Members of the public are invited to weigh-in during a meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25 at the Lynden Library, located at 216 4th Street in Lynden.

To learn more, contact WTA director of service development Rick Nicholson by calling 360/788-9311 or emailing rickn@ridewta.com.