Blaine man killed in car accident, driver surrenders

By Stefanie Donahue

A 33-year-old pedestrian from Blaine was struck and killed by a passing car in Birch Bay this week, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP).

Officers responded to the scene at 3921 Birch Bay Lynden Road at 7:50 a.m. on May 15 after receiving a report from a passerby who discovered the body of Joshua Reynolds in a ditch.

On May 16, a 37-year-old man from Lynden surrendered to police. According to a report from The Bellingham Herald, Kenneth Lee Kelly, 37, called 911 to admit guilt. He was booked into Whatcom County Jail that same day.