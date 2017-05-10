Young at Heart: May 2017

By Lorrie Conyac

Do you play Bocce ball? The Blaine Senior Center is considering conditioning the grass in the middle of the back parking lot to make it better for playing bocce ball.

The games are usually in the early evening, so if you’re still working and are a member of the senior center, this is an excellent opportunity to get in a little exercise and have fun at the same time. If you’re over 50 and are looking for some fun, consider joining – if enough people are interested to form some teams, we’ll be able to put together a great competition.

I want to thank all the people who helped to make the “Tea in the Garden” fundraising event at the senior center a huge success.

Dot and her crew decorated the event with beautiful tea cups and multicolored table settings, making the walls and stage look bright and gorgeous. A small decorative box with flower seeds was given to each participant. Sharon and her helpers put on a beautiful silent auction with plenty of donations from our members, community partners and local businesses.

Bless the setup and breakdown crew headed by Walt and Laurie, for all the tables and chairs they set up, moved around and broke down for our committee chair. A huge thank you to our chef extraordinaire, Melody, her helpers and all the contributors of food and cookies.

As always, the food was perfect and everyone had a great time. Tara, thank you for the divine music. Finally, a very special thanks to Blaine Senior Center director Kathy Sitker and her faithful staff who filled in anywhere and everywhere to make sure that everything went smoothly. We appreciate all who helped with our fundraiser, we couldn’t do it without them.

Mother’s Day is coming and the senior center is excited to celebrate with a special lunch between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 11. Lunch costs $6 for individuals under age 60 and by donation for those 60 and over. We’ll be serving roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, baby carrots and the best for last: chocolate cherry cake!

The Blaine Senior Center will be closed on Memorial Day, so take a moment to remember all those who have served our country and given their life to preserve our freedom. For all the difficulties our country faces today, we can’t thank the men and women who put their lives in danger for our nation enough.

The Blaine Senior Center is located at 763 G Street. Call 360/332-8040 or visit blaineseniorcenter.com for more information.