SeaSkills Marine Expo launches May 13

The Bellingham Sail and Power Squadron (BSPS) is offering a day full of dockside fun at the SeaSkills Marine Expo, at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at Blaine Harbor.

BSPS has offered safety-oriented training demonstrations to Blaine boaters for about a decade but aimed to expand their audience this year. The upcoming event will present a series of training exercises, demonstrations and exhibitions to guests of all ages and interests.

Starting at 10 a.m., skilled professionals will lead a marine distress flare and fire extinguisher training at Blaine Marine Park. At 1 p.m. and through the day, boaters can attend free one-hour seminars at gate two to learn about heavy weather sailing, anchoring, maneuvering in the harbor, marina pump-out training, vessel safety checks, paddle boarding, boat handling, how to buy a boat and how to recover an individual who’s fallen overboard.

The event is hosted in partnership with the Canadian Power and Sail Squadrons and is supported by the Port of Bellingham, the city of Blaine, the Blaine Chamber of Commerce, Blaine-Birch Bay Park and Recreation District 2, North Whatcom Fire and Rescue and the Community Boating Center.

For more information, visit boatingisfun.org or call 360/332-6484.