Library property purchased: next step, fundraising

By Oliver Lazenby

The Whatcom County Library System (WCLS) closed its purchase of a property at 7968 Birch Bay Drive on April 27, and the process of raising roughly $3.5 million to turn the existing home into Birch Bay’s library is underway.

The Friends of Birch Bay Library is meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 15, at The C Shop, 4825 Alderson Road. They’ll discuss plans for fundraising, according to a May WCLS newsletter.

The community and the friends of the library group are responsible for raising the money needed to renovate the facility. WCLS and the Friends of Birch Bay Library are developing a Memorandum of Understanding to define responsibilities between the Friends and WCLS, according to the newsletter.

The official name of the library will be the Birch Bay Vogt Community Library, to honor the Vogt family. Gary and Cindy Lou originally offered the 0.86-acre property to WCLS for $750,000 and sold it for $675,000.

Donations to the Birch Bay library can be made on the library system’s foundation page: wcls.org/library-foundation.