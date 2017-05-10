Blaine city councilmembers confirm re-election bids

By Stefanie Donahue

Just days before the May 19 deadline to file for public office in Whatcom County, a string of Blaine city councilmembers confirmed their intention to run for another four-year term.

Four of the Blaine City Council seats are up for election and include ward 1, position 2, currently held by Bonnie Onyon; ward 2, position 4, currently held by Charlie Hawkins; ward 3, position 6, currently held by Paul Greenough; and at-large position 7, currently held by Harry Robinson. After being contacted by The Northern Light this week, all four sitting members confirmed they intend to file for re-election.

“It has been an honor for me to serve as mayor for the past four years,” said Harry Robinson after announcing his intention to run again. “We have achieved a lot in the last couple of years and I am looking forward to what we can accomplish in the next four.”

Following her announcement to run for a second term, Onyon touched on the significance of job growth and the development of infrastructure to the health of Blaine’s economy. “My passion is to continue focusing on economic development, by bringing in family-wage jobs in the manufacturing zone (including city-owned property), and bringing in new retail businesses to downtown Blaine,” she said. “As a former owner of a downtown business, I am passionate about downtown revitalization.”

Hawkins shared a similar sentiment about Blaine’s future, stating, “I believe that the city is heading in the right direction, and want it to continue that way.”

Blaine City Council is comprised of seven members who meet at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month. Three wards make up the city of Blaine and are each represented by two councilmembers, with an additional at-large member.

For those interested in filing for public office, the Whatcom County Auditor’s Office is accepting declarations of candidacy from Monday, May 15 through Friday, May 19. Filing can be completed in person, mailed to 311 Grand Avenue, suite 103 or emailed to elections@co.whatcom.wa.us between 8:30 a.m. on May 15 and 4:30 p.m. on May 19. Online filing opens at 9 a.m. on May 15 and closes at 4 p.m. May 19. Varied filing fees apply.

To see the full list of open positions and fees, visit bit.ly/2oZ1nzA.