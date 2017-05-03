Semiahmoo Resort acquired by Columbia Hospitality

By Stefanie Donahue

Adding to its growing portfolio, Seattle-based hospitality management firm Columbia Hospitality announced a sweeping acquisition consisting of multiple management agreements and other assets from Coastal Hotels, the firm behind Semiahmoo Resort, Golf and Spa.

“The Coastal Hotels team will bring great experience to Columbia Hospitality, and we’re excited to welcome them to the family,” said Columbia Hospitality founder and CEO John Oppenheimer in a statement.

The acquisition of Coastal Hotels and the addition of six hotels and two golf courses to its growing portfolio of now 37 properties went into effect on May 1, making it one of the largest hospitality firms in the Northwest.

Out of the deal, Columbia Hospitality will now manage Semiahmoo Resort, Golf and Spa; the Semiahmoo Golf and Country Club; the Loomis Trail Golf Club and two public golf courses located next to the resort. South of Blaine, the firm will also manage a Best Western Plus Heritage Inn located in Bellingham; Landmark Hotel currently in development in Tukwila; Cedarbrook Lodge located in SeaTac; Lodge on the Desert in Arizona and Sheraton Mesa Hotel in Arizona.

According to a report from The Seattle Times, Coastal Hotels will transfer its management contracts and 560 employees to Columbia Hospitality. Coastal Hotels president and CEO Yogi Hutsen has also agreed to join the firm as executive vice president.

“We have worked alongside Columbia Hospitality for years and have respected their values-centered philosophy and commitment to phenomenal guest service,” Hutsen said. “The sky is the limit in what we can achieve together as we continue to drive performance at our properties, career opportunities for our team members and great experiences

for our guests.”