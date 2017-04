Blaine – Birch Bay Park and Recreation District 2 teamed up with volunteers from Totally Chocolate and helped pick up trash on Alderson Road on Earth Day, April 22. Approximately 20 bags of trash, old tires and other household items were cleaned out of the ditches and roadsides. In 2016, the district adopted Alderson Road in conjunction with Whatcom County’s Adopt a Road Litter Program. A group of volunteers cleans the area about two times a year.

Photo by Heidi Holmes.