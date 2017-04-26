May 13, 1941 – April 12, 2017

April 12, 2017, after a valiant battle with breast cancer, our beautiful wife and mother, Carol Ann Kirkwood, re- ceived her ultimate healing as she passed from this world into the presence of her loving Father in Heaven. Carol was surrounded by many devoted family members and close friends at the time of her death. She was 75 years old.

Born in Honolulu, Hawaii to Edwin and Isabel (Sue) Zimmerman, Carol moved to southern California soon thereafter. She graduated from San Bernardino High School in 1958, the same year she met and married her lifelong partner in adven- ture, Warren M. Kirkwood of San Diego, CA. Their romance continued for 58 years. Carol and Warren raised their family in Culver City, CA, where their home and generous hospitality was available to everyone.

After retiring to Whatcom County, Carol continued her legacy of hospitality. She loved teaching Sunday school and the Early Learners at Blaine HomeConnec- tion. An avid camper, many memories were made in campgrounds across the U.S. from the beach to the mountains and everything in between. Carol was a dedicated follower of Whatcom County high school football and basketball, and it was rare for her to miss any of Adam’s, Mike’s or Justin’s games.

Carol is survived by her husband, Warren, her children Robert (Holly) Kirkwood, Karen (Chris) Starkovich, and Jaye Teters. Grandchildren Elise (Mike) Bryant, Mi- chael (Lindsey) Starkovich, Erika Starkovich (Corin), Scott Starkovich, Justin, Jas- mine, and Deborah Kirkwood, Kaveen Wilgus (Ken), Adam Wilgus, Janelle Hill, Jason and Amanda Warren, 4 great-grandchildren, and sister Joan Larsen.

The family would like to thank Christian Health Care, Stafholt, Whatcom Hos- pice, and especially the ED, MCU and Cancer Center staff at PeaceHealth St. Jo- seph Medical Center where we have received exemplary compassion and care. Carol’s memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 29 at 11:30 a.m. at Free- dom Community Church, 508 G Street, Blaine, WA 98230

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you would consider a donation to Freedom

Community Church, or to Operation Christmas Child in Carol’s name.www.samaritanspurse.org/memorial-page/carol-kirkwood-blaine-wa.